I love soft serve, but it doesn’t always love me back. Some new dairy-free soft serve ice cream options recently popped up, and I’m happy to report that they’re just as creamy, silky and addictive as their milky counterparts. Read on for these legen-‘dairy’ treats.

About that niu niu

Family-owned and -operated Niu Soft Serve launched last year and could be found at the Aloha FarmLovers farmers markets, but the biz just opened its first brick-and-mortar location at Ohana Hale Marketplace (333 Ward Ave.). Everything on the menu is vegan friendly. Soft serve treats cost $6-7, and Niu’s unique toppings bar includes specialties like matcha rice krispies, hot kulolo sauce and seasoned walnuts. For more info, call 808-436-3739 or visit niusoftserve.com.

For the thrill of it

Thrills Soft Serve (510 Piikoi St.) is currently featuring a vegan special — lavender Oreo ($5 cup, $6.50 cone), a cookies and cream flavor with a hint of lavender.

“Our dairy-free soft serve is special because it’s an oat milk base,” Ridge Hayashi, who co-owns the business with Sandy Bach. “This is totally different from our signature soft serve; our nondairy line has a refreshing, sorbet-like texture.”

This month was the first time Thrills launched a dairy-free flavor, and due to its positive response, the business will have an oat milk-based flavor every month.

To learn more, call 808-888-6860 or visit lifeofthrills.com.

Treat yourself

When the famous KITH clothing store opened in Royal Hawaiian Center a few weeks ago, KITH Treats (2301 Kalakaua Ave.) opened just around the corner. The dessert shop is a walk-up window where you can order an ice cream swirl ($8), milkshake ($8.50) or bowl ($6.50) with various cereal-inspired flavors and mix-ins. For an additional $2, you can get nondairy vanilla (coconut based) or chocolate (soy based). Your dessert might end up slightly more expensive, but the soft serve portion is generous. To learn more, follow @kithtreats on Instagram.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).