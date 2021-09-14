‘Nacho’ average pupu
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Today
- Updated 3:15 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Super Tsunami poke Nachos ($18.95) With crab salad, tobiko and pickled cucumbers
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Poke nachos ($18) feature house˛ made wonton chips and 6 ounces of spicy ahi
PHOTO COURTESY OCEAN TASTE
California ahi nachos ($11.95) with crab, avocado and cucumber
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Kalua pork and poke nachos ($18) with fried wonton chips, shoyu ahi poke, housemade sauce and furikake
