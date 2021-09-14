‘Nacho’ average pupu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nachos are delicious, but poke nachos are next level. The appetizer-style dishes at the spots listed below are so addictive that you won't feel like sharing — even if the portion sizes are huge. Read more

Ry’s Poke Shack

The Tsunami Poke Nachos ($15.95) at Ry’s Poke Shack feature a massive tower of fresh shoyu poke, sweet onions, sesame, avocado sauce, chile mayo, unagi sauce, green onions and furikake. They’re one of the most popular menu items at the Kahuku-based business.

Upgrade to the Super Tsunami for $3 more. These upscale nachos include all the toppings of the regular Tsunami, plus pickled cucumbers, tobiko and crab salad.

“The nachos are always a big hit,” says owner Ryan Ching. “Our first version was more standard with two toppings, but we saw people taking pictures of it, and we wanted the nachos to be more presentable.”

Ry’s Poke Shack

56-565 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

808-387-6599

Instagram: @ryspokeshack

Restaurant 604

Poke nachos ($18) are available on the lunch/dinner menu at Restaurant 604. This popular pupu features housemade wonton chips topped with 6 ounces of spicy ahi poke, sweet Thai chile sauce, kabayaki, wasabi aioli and inamona. You can find these craveable nachos not only at Restaurant 604, but also at the eatery’s sister businesses, 60Fore Bar & Grill and the Beach House by 604.

Restaurant 604

57 Arizona Memorial Drive, Honolulu

808-888-7616

restaurant604.com

Instagram: @restaurant604

Ocean Taste

Located within Ohana Hale Marketplace, Ocean Taste is known for its sashimi-grade ahi. The business gets its fresh fish daily from the Honolulu FishAuction, so you can bank on high-quality products.

Ocean Taste’s California ahi nachos ($11.95) comprise a bed of tortilla chips topped with California ahi poke (spicy ahi with crab, avocado and cucumber), which is a popular customer order. If you want something heartier, you can also get California ahi poke over sushi rice or as a salad option.

Ocean Taste

333 Ward Ave. Ste. 65, Kakaako

808-636-0877

Instagram: @oceantastehawaii

Hela Good Grinds

Certified food handler Lahela Kaahu specializes in kalua pork and poke nachos. You can find her pop-up tent either in Kahuku or Hauula on the weekends; her biz is open from 10 a.m. until her product sells out.

These loaded nachos ($18) feature a towering stack of freshly fried wonton chips smothered with 1 pound of shredded kalua pork, a half-pound of shoyu ahi poke, house-made secret sauce (it features a wasabi base), unagi sauce, furikake and green onions.

For updates and more info, follow @helagoodgrinds on Instagram and send a direct message to preorder.

Hela Good Grinds

Instagram: @helagoodgrinds