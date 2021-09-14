comscore ‘Nacho' average pupu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Nacho’ average pupu

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:15 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Super Tsunami poke Nachos ($18.95) With crab salad, tobiko and pickled cucumbers

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Poke nachos ($18) feature house˛ made wonton chips and 6 ounces of spicy ahi

  • PHOTO COURTESY OCEAN TASTE

    California ahi nachos ($11.95) with crab, avocado and cucumber

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Kalua pork and poke nachos ($18) with fried wonton chips, shoyu ahi poke, housemade sauce and furikake

Nachos are delicious, but poke nachos are next level. The appetizer-style dishes at the spots listed below are so addictive that you won't feel like sharing — even if the portion sizes are huge. Read more

