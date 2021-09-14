Crave | Very Veggie You’re ‘natto’-lone By Tzu Chi Hawaii Today Updated 4:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII Natto isn't for everyone — the fermented soy beans are a bit on the slimy side. But for those who appreciate the distinctive flavor, natto is a good source of protein and probiotics. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Natto isn’t for everyone — the fermented soy beans are a bit on the slimy side. But for those who appreciate the distinctive flavor, natto is a good source of protein and probiotics. The classic way of eating natto is over rice. This breakfast meal adds more nutritional substance. An egg cooked any way from soft-boiled to scrambled goes on top. Natto is typically sold in packages with three or four individual packets that are about 5 ounces each. This recipe is scaled for one of those packets. They often come with seasoning packages that can run from mustard to a shiso dressing. Add that to the dish to change up the flavor a bit. Natto-liscious Breakfast for One Ingredients: • 1 clove garlic, minced • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil • 2 tablespoons onion, minced • 1/4 cup diced tomatoes • 1 tablespoon basil leaves, minced • 1 chile pepper, minced • 2 cups torn spinach leaves • 1 package natto • 1 egg, cooked as desired Directions: In skillet, heat garlic in oil over medium-high until fragrant. Add onions and tomatoes; sauté until softened. Add basil and chile. Add spinach; stir until wilted. Top with natto and egg. Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 550 calories, 35 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 185 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, 11 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 37 g protein. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885. Previous Story Tips to achieve the perfect poultry dish Next Story Prost like a boss