You’re ‘natto’-lone

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Natto isn't for everyone — the fermented soy beans are a bit on the slimy side. But for those who appreciate the distinctive flavor, natto is a good source of protein and probiotics. Read more

Natto isn’t for everyone — the fermented soy beans are a bit on the slimy side. But for those who appreciate the distinctive flavor, natto is a good source of protein and probiotics.

The classic way of eating natto is over rice. This breakfast meal adds more nutritional substance. An egg cooked any way from soft-boiled to scrambled goes on top.

Natto is typically sold in packages with three or four individual packets that are about 5 ounces each. This recipe is scaled for one of those packets.

They often come with seasoning packages that can run from mustard to a shiso dressing. Add that to the dish to change up the flavor a bit.

Natto-liscious Breakfast for One

Ingredients:

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 2 tablespoons onion, minced

• 1/4 cup diced tomatoes

• 1 tablespoon basil leaves, minced

• 1 chile pepper, minced

• 2 cups torn spinach leaves

• 1 package natto

• 1 egg, cooked as desired

Directions:

In skillet, heat garlic in oil over medium-high until fragrant. Add onions and tomatoes; sauté until softened. Add basil and chile. Add spinach; stir until wilted. Top with natto and egg.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 550 calories, 35 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 185 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, 11 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 37 g protein. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.