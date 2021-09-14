comscore Honolulu over halfway to reaching housing goal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu over halfway to reaching housing goal

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

The city is a little over halfway to its goal of establishing 300 households by the end of the year through the Oahu Housing Now program. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu businesses face challenges as new COVID mandate begins

Scroll Up