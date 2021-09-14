comscore San Jose State coach Brent Brennan has deep connections with University of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
San Jose State coach Brent Brennan has deep connections with University of Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, center, talks with his players during a time out against Boise State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, center, talks with his players during a time out against Boise State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

  Brent Brennan, above, has a strong connection to Hawaii.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Brent Brennan, above, has a strong connection to Hawaii.

  Brent Brennan's younger cousin was Colt Brennan; he was a graduate assistant at UH and he was an assistant at San Jose State under Dick Tomey.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Brent Brennan’s younger cousin was Colt Brennan; he was a graduate assistant at UH and he was an assistant at San Jose State under Dick Tomey.

  Dick Tomey, above, ushered the Rainbows into the Western Athletic Conference in 1979.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Dick Tomey, above, ushered the Rainbows into the Western Athletic Conference in 1979.

It will be an emotional return for San Jose State football coach Brent Brennan when the Spartans play Hawaii this Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. Read more

