San Jose State coach Brent Brennan has deep connections with University of Hawaii
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:46 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, center, talks with his players during a time out against Boise State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Brent Brennan, above, has a strong connection to Hawaii.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Brent Brennan’s younger cousin was Colt Brennan; he was a graduate assistant at UH and he was an assistant at San Jose State under Dick Tomey.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Dick Tomey, above, ushered the Rainbows into the Western Athletic Conference in 1979.