Hawaii News

Department of Land and Natural Resources officials say audit veered from original scope

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources were prepared to talk about contracts related to leased state lands but soon realized that state Auditor Les Kondo intended to go beyond what they thought the Legislature wanted from Kondo’s 2019 audit, DLNR officials Tuesday told a special House Investigative Committee that’s investigating Kondo and his office. Read more

