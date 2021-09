Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

HUGS (Help Understanding &Group Support), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Hawaii’s families with seriously ill children, have announced the addition of two new members and the 2021 officers for its board of directors:

>> David Ching, vice president/financial adviser for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 and has served in his current position for 10 years.

>> Jody Shiroma, vice president, communications and programming for PBS Hawaii, has 16 years of experience in providing comprehensive marketing, public relations and communication solutions to a diverse client base. She previously worked for Aloha United Way as vice president, marketing and communications.

The HUGS 2021 board of directors:

>> President Calvert Chipchase IV, partner, Cades Schutte LLP

>> Secretary Catha Combs, CPA, managing director, Wikoff Combs &Co. LLC

>> Treasurer JoAnn Lumsden, CPA, retired

