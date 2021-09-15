comscore University of Hawaii football players’ parents’ plea to attend games rejected | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii football players’ parents’ plea to attend games rejected

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors warmed up surrounded by fanless bleachers for an NCAA football game against the Portland State Vikings on Saturday at the Ching Complex.

Parents of University of Hawaii football players expressed disappointment Tuesday after learning they still won’t be allowed to attend their sons’ home games until further notice, as UH remains the only one of 130 major college football teams in the country to not host fans. Read more

