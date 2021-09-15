Fresh off winning an Olympic gold, Carissa Moore claims her fifth world surfing title
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:22 a.m.
Hawaii's Carissa Moore discusses her fifth World Surfing League title win on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the WSL Rip Curl Finals in San Clemente, Calif.
Honolulu’s Carissa Moore now has fi ve of a kind after she won the Rip Curl Finals to claim her fi fth WSL title on Tuesday at Lower Trestles, San Clemente, Calif. Top, Moore hoisted the Hawaiian fl ag after the win.