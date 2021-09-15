comscore Fresh off winning an Olympic gold, Carissa Moore claims her fifth world surfing title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fresh off winning an Olympic gold, Carissa Moore claims her fifth world surfing title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
    Hawaii's Carissa Moore discusses her fifth World Surfing League title win on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the WSL Rip Curl Finals in San Clemente, Calif.

    PAT NOLAN / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Honolulu’s Carissa Moore now has fi ve of a kind after she won the Rip Curl Finals to claim her fi fth WSL title on Tuesday at Lower Trestles, San Clemente, Calif. Top, Moore hoisted the Hawaiian fl ag after the win.

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore has had some special years in her professional surfing career. Read more

