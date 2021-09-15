Hawaii Grown: ‘Iolani alumnae Naya Dong finds a home and success at UC San Diego

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Winning a conference player of the week award is a special achievement.

Doing it in the first 10 games of your college career after not playing for nearly three years is pretty incredible.

That was the surprise UC San Diego junior Naya Dong received after practice on Monday when her coaching staff informed her she was named the Big West Conference defensive player of the week.

In just her third weekend of games, Dong, a 2019 ‘Iolani alumna, made the all-tournament team in the New Mexico Classic in Albuquerque, N.M.

The 5-foot-5 libero averaged a team-high 4.9 digs per set and her career-high 24 digs helped UCSD earn its first victory at the NCAA Division I level with a win over Southeastern Louisiana.

“I was totally surprised and had no idea when my coaches announced it to us after practice and of course, I am humbly honored,” Dong said on Tuesday. “I do want to say that the love and appreciation I received from my coaches and my teammates after the announcement will never be forgotten.”

After two decades at the NCAA Division II level, UC San Diego made the move up in 2020. Unfortunately, last season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

As it turns out, the timing was perfect between UCSD and Dong, who signed with Utah out of high school at ‘Iolani, where she won state titles as a sophomore and a senior.

Dong redshirted her first year with the Utes and didn’t play during the pandemic-shortened season in the Pac-12 in 2020.

Faced with a tough decision, she decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, which is where she was connected to this new Division I school in San Diego that seemed a lot like home.

“My initial contact at UCSD was with our assistant coach, Jane Loyd. We had in-depth conversations via FaceTime and Zoom and she shared information about UCSD,” Dong said.

“What really clinched the deal for me was meeting my head coach, Ricci Luyties. His passion and commitment to his program was instantly felt and I immediately knew this was the perfect fit for me.”

Of course, that San Diego weather helped as well.

“I not only love the sunny and warm weather here in San Diego, but La Jolla is the most beautiful area with so many different things to do,” Dong said. “I’m also very close to the beach so it reminds me a little of home.”

As much as Dong enjoys her new school, the coaching staff must enjoy her the same.

She came in right away and despite not playing a real match since her senior year at ‘Iolani, immediately solidified the libero position for the Tritons.

In her first collegiate match, she posted a team-high 20 digs in a five-set loss to New Mexico State and came back hours later to record another 22 digs in another five-set affair.

The Tritons, who will make their lone appearance at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Nov. 14, lost their first seven games before the win over Southeastern Louisiana and a sweep of New Mexico the following day.

Dong had 16 digs against the Lobos and is averaging a team-best 4.68 digs per set.

“Transferring and playing at UCSD is an indescribable experience,” Dong said. “I am so appreciative and thankful that I am given an opportunity to play for such an amazing school. I feel like the luckiest person to be a part of the UCSD volleyball family.”

NAYA DONG

>> School: UC San Diego

>> Class: Junior

>> Height: 5 feet 5

>> Position: Libero

>>Major: Human Development

>> High school: ‘Iolani (2019)