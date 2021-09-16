comscore Off the News: Time to close down Haiku Stairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Time to close down Haiku Stairs

With Mayor Rick Blangiardi backing a unanimously supported City Council resolution, plans are in the works to remove the Haiku Stairs — 3,922 steps climbing some 2,800 feet to a ridge of the Koolau Mountains with spectacular views. Read more

