Editorial: Keep astronomy atop Mauna Kea

Since 1968 when the state granted its 65-year lease for a science reserve now comprising 11,000 acres, the University of Hawaii has pursued a core mission made possible by the unparalleled clear skies of the Mauna Kea summit.

Astronomy. It’s a mission that the UH management team for the complex of observatories is seeking to refine in a new master plan currently in its draft form (see below for details on submitting comments).

The aim is to present a blueprint that puts the emphasis on scientific pursuits, but to better balance that against cultural and environmental stewardship — and the need to educate the public about those goals as well.

It’s a tall order. UH has been on the receiving end of criticism for its management of the summit for being less than attentive to the environment and, as sensitivity to the indigenous importance of the site intensified, to cultural preservation as well.

But the university is still the most logical entity to direct astronomy, what must remain the primary activity being conducted at the summit. And, although the criticism has not subsided, UH has moved substantially to reorder the priorities on the mountain so that resources can be shared.

UH has adopted reforms to its organizational and management documents, and is updating its overarching Mauna Kea Comprehensive Management Plan; the master plan would add supplementary details.

All of this has happened under nearly two decades of pressure from state auditors, lawmakers and a powerful grassroots opposition movement most recently targeting the planned, controversial Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) project.

The master plan looks more broadly at how to right-size a complex that now includes 13 telescopes. In this document, UH is committing to decommission enough of the older facilities to bring the total of observatories down to nine by the time the lease expires in 2033.

Two have been identified for decommissioning: the UH-Hilo’s Hoku Ke‘a and the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory. A virtual meeting on the Caltech plan is set for 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 6 p.m. Sept. 30 (see tinyurl.com/CSOOutreach for details).

At least two more telescopes will be identified after a series of discussions with the partners operating the existing facilities, said Greg Chun, executive director of the UH-Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship. That is key, because partner agencies must sign on to new agreements requiring stewardship fees, necessary to keep the environment from damage, and fulfill other commitments.

If the TMT is built, a fifth observatory would need to be added to the decommissioning list. Final decisions on this will have to be made by 2026 to leave enough time for decommissioning, Chun said.

In addition to reducing the footprint of the reserve — TMT would be the last addition, if it is built — the university also has set its sights on increasing the science reserve’s educational function at its underutilized Halepohaku facility. The ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center would work with individual observatories on an expanded educational program, Chun said.

These enhancements would be welcome, but above all the reserve needs state leadership to support the undeniable potential here for scientific advancement.

Regardless of any master plan, the reserve’s vocal opponents are unlikely to let up. And that means the current and future administrations must act affirmatively if officials want, as they should, world-class astronomy to be part of Hawaii’s future.

TO WEIGH IN:

The public may submit comments on the master plan by Oct. 26 at the website maunakea.konveio.com, where the plan can be downloaded.