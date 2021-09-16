Bank of Hawaii tops local market for deposits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii had the largest share of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-insured deposits of any financial institution in the state with $19.24 billion as of June 30, according to a recently released annual Summary of Deposits for all FDIC- insured institutions.

Bankoh held the state’s second-largest share last year behind First Hawaiian Bank, which dropped to second in the deposit summary at $19.13 billion. Bankoh also had the largest market share gain in FDIC-insured deposits in the islands for the year at 34.2%, just beating out First Hawaiian at 34%.

“Our island communities have been faced with unprecedented uncertainty and challenge over the past eighteen months,” Bankoh Chairman, President and CEO Peter Ho said in a statement. “Our team is grateful for the trust our customers have shown in us by storing their hard-earned savings with us in ever growing proportions.”

Bank of Hawaii sells building on Guam

Bank of Hawaii said Wednesday it has sold its building in Hagatna, Guam, at 134 W. Soledad Ave., to the property investment subsidiary of Citadel Pacific Ltd.

The sale of the building aligns with the bank’s plans to build a new West Pacific regional headquarters in Tamuning, which will include a new branch, the Guam Commercial Banking Center, Guam Residential Loan Center, Guam Auto Finance, an expanded call center operation and its administrative offices. Construction is scheduled to start in late 2022.

Bank of Hawaii has been serving the Guam market since 1961, and both of its existing branches in Hagatna and Harmon (at 1340-C N. Marine Corps Dr. in Tamuning) will continue to serve the community during normal business hours.