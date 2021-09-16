comscore Bank of Hawaii tops local market for deposits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bank of Hawaii tops local market for deposits

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and new services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bank of Hawaii had the largest share of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-insured deposits of any financial institution in the state with $19.24 billion as of June 30, according to a recently released annual Summary of Deposits for all FDIC- insured institutions. Read more

