Hawaii's Carissa Moore talks about cliffhanger fifth world surfing title win in new format
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore talks about cliffhanger fifth world surfing title win in new format

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY WSL

    Hawaii's Carissa Moore discusses her fifth World Surfing League title win on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the WSL Rip Curl Finals in San Clemente, Calif.

  Four-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii after surfing in the Title Match of the Rip Curl WSL Finals on September 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente, California.

    COURTESY PAT NOLAN / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Four-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii after surfing in the Title Match of the Rip Curl WSL Finals on September 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente, California.

  Supporters carried Carissa Moore on their shoulders Tuesday after she won the title event of the Rip Curl World Surf League Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, Calif.

    COURTESY PAT NOLAN / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Supporters carried Carissa Moore on their shoulders Tuesday after she won the title event of the Rip Curl World Surf League Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, Calif.

  Moore paddled out for one of her title heats.

    COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Moore paddled out for one of her title heats.

  Hawaii's Carissa Moore won her fifth world surfing title Tuesday at the World Surf League Rip Curl Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, Calif. After losing to No. 2-ranked Tatiana Weston-Webb in the first heat, Moore came back to best the Brazilian in the final.

    COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Hawaii’s Carissa Moore won her fifth world surfing title Tuesday at the World Surf League Rip Curl Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, Calif. After losing to No. 2-ranked Tatiana Weston-Webb in the first heat, Moore came back to best the Brazilian in the final.

On Tuesday, after winning her fifth world surfing title in glassy, 4- to 6-foot waves at the storied break of Lower Trestles in San Clemente, Calif., Carissa Moore was rushed up the beach on the shoulders of her supporters, smiling from ear to ear and draped in the Hawaiian flag. Read more

