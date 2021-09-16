Hawaii’s Carissa Moore talks about cliffhanger fifth world surfing title win in new format
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY WSL
Hawaii's Carissa Moore discusses her fifth World Surfing League title win on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the WSL Rip Curl Finals in San Clemente, Calif.
COURTESY PAT NOLAN / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Four-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii after surfing in the Title Match of the Rip Curl WSL Finals on September 14, 2021 at Lower Trestles, San Clemente, California.
COURTESY PAT NOLAN / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Supporters carried Carissa Moore on their shoulders Tuesday after she won the title event of the Rip Curl World Surf League Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, Calif.
COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Moore paddled out for one of her title heats.
COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore won her fifth world surfing title Tuesday at the World Surf League Rip Curl Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, Calif. After losing to No. 2-ranked Tatiana Weston-Webb in the first heat, Moore came back to best the Brazilian in the final.