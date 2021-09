Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> The University of Hawaii Professional Assembly has named Joseph Sam an associate executive director. Sam previously worked at HMSA for 16 years and also is a certified public accountant. UHPA is the bargaining agent for all UH faculty and represents about 3,500 members at 10 campuses.

>> Private Hawaiian residential club Kohanaiki has appointed Ian Scollay as executive chef. Scollay served as executive chef at the prestigious Maidstone Club in East Hampton, N.Y., for the past 16 years. He will oversee the entire culinary program at Kohaniki.

>> ‘Ekahi Health has announced the hiring of Dr. Winnie Suen as president and chief medical officer. Suen will oversee the Central Medical Clinic and ‘Ekahi Wellness located in the Kuakini Medical Plaza. Suen previously worked for Hawaii Pacific Health and The Queen’s Medical Center.

