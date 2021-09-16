University of Hawaii O’tay Baker becoming a playmaker for the Warriors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team’s end game begins with O’tay Baker.

In his first UH season, Baker has delivered on his potential as a pocket-busting rush end. He is projected to make his third start in four games in the Rainbow Warriors’ Mountain West opener against San Jose State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex on Saturday.

Entering the 2021 recruiting drive, the Warriors emphasized improving the pass rush. In January, the Warriors went deep in the heart of Texas — Tyler Junior College — to secure a commitment from Baker. At the time, the pledge received full support from Alex Wierzbicki, who coaches Tyler’s defensive ends and outside linebackers. Baker played both positions.

“You won’t find it too often a guy who can play defensive end in a 3-4 and outside linebacker, as well, with his athletic ability, his pass-rush ability and knowledge for the game,” Wierzbicki had said of 6-4, 240-pound Baker. “He’s really explosive in playing behind the line of scrimmage. What separated him was his twitchiness (ability to slip blocks). He was twitchy off the ball, which made him very explosive in order to play behind the line of scrimmage, and his will to never quit. He never gave up on any play. And he has an unbelievable motor.”

This season, Baker has pass rushed on 67 of his 134 plays. He has two sacks and a team-high six quarterback hurries.

“Through all my years of ball, I’ve always been a pass rusher, just a speed type of guy,” Baker said. “I like tackling the quarterback. … It’s a great feeling being the only one in the backfield, and knowing you just tackled the main guy on offense.”

Baker grew up in Mesquite, Texas, the same hometown as UH head coach Todd Graham. “I feel kind of home knowing my head coach is from the same area I’m from,” said Baker, noting there is a similarity between the Lone Star and Aloha states. “Football down here is just a brotherhood, how everybody connects. There’s no drama on the field. Everybody just works together.”

Baker experienced the same bond at Tyler Junior College, where he was named to the All-Southwestern Conference first team in 2019. Tyler’s 2020 season was postponed until March 2021 because of the pandemic. Even after signing with the Warriors in February, Baker played the first four spring games for Tyler.

This season, Baker and DJuan Matthews platooned at rush end for the first two games. With Jonah Laulu unavailable for last week’s game against Oregon State because of an injury, Matthews moved to defensive end and Baker made his second start. After averaging 33.5 snaps in the first two games, Baker played in 67 of the Warriors’ 71 defensive snaps against OSU.

“Getting more snaps, I mean, it’s something I’m really used to,” Baker said. “Coming from JUCO, (where) I’m starting, it really prepared me for the next level.”

Baker welcomes facing a San Jose State team that has not allowed a sack in its first two games this season. “Man, I’m always up for the challenge,” Baker said.