comscore Facts of the Matter: Mirages help enhance view of sunset’s elusive green flash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter | Hawaii News

Facts of the Matter: Mirages help enhance view of sunset’s elusive green flash

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Tuesday’s sunset filled the sky over Milwaukee with color, though not from the elusive green flash. The instant when the top of the sun dips below the horizon is often too fleeting to capture.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Tuesday’s sunset filled the sky over Milwaukee with color, though not from the elusive green flash. The instant when the top of the sun dips below the horizon is often too fleeting to capture.

Some say they have seen it, but most never have. Others say it does not exist, and yet others think they have seen it but really have not. Read more

Previous Story
No violations found of Honolulu’s new vaccination, COVID-19 testing rules

Scroll Up