>> Hilton Hawaii has announced the appointment of Charlene Nakamura as complex director of sales for Hilton’s flagship Hawaii properties, Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and Hilton Waikoloa Village. Nakamura most recently managed sales efforts for leisure, business transient and group sales for Sheraton Waikiki, the Royal Hawaiian, Moana Surfrider and Sheraton Princess Kaiulani. Prior to that, she held positions with several luxury hotels, including the Regent Washington, Four Seasons Olympic Hotel, Marriott Ihilani, Kahala Hotel and Resort and the Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort.

>> Humana has announced the appointment of Justin Puckett as its new Hawaii market leader. Puckett previously served as the director of value-based care transformation and performance at Hawaii Pacific Health. Before that, he spent seven years at Kaiser Permanente, where he served in roles focused on finance, strategy, analytics and government programs.

