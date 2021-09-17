comscore Rearview Mirror: Pineapple cannery jobs rekindle fond memories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Pineapple cannery jobs rekindle fond memories

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Herb Kobayashi remembers what picking pineapples was like before the conveyor-harvesting trucks, which were introduced after World War II.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Cannery workers, above, often had 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, to can the summer’s pineapple harvest.

Hawaii once had nine pineapple canneries, such as Hawaiian Pineapple Co. (Dole), Libby McNeil and California Packing (Del Monte). In 1959, it was estimated that they packed 10,000,000 cans a day! Read more

