Rearview Mirror: Pineapple cannery jobs rekindle fond memories
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 11:25 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Herb Kobayashi remembers what picking pineapples was like before the conveyor-harvesting trucks, which were introduced after World War II.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Cannery workers, above, often had 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, to can the summer’s pineapple harvest.
