comscore Game Day: Hawaii vs. San Jose State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Game Day: Hawaii vs. San Jose State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Nick Starkel is the first San Jose State quarterback in 28 years to pass for more than 300 yards in each of the first two games of the season.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Nick Starkel is the first San Jose State quarterback in 28 years to pass for more than 300 yards in each of the first two games of the season.

  • JAMM AQUINO / SEPT. 4 UH wide receiver Nick Mardner had his second 100-yard game against Oregon State last Saturday. He finished with 110 yards on six catches and a touchdown.

    JAMM AQUINO / SEPT. 4

    UH wide receiver Nick Mardner had his second 100-yard game against Oregon State last Saturday. He finished with 110 yards on six catches and a touchdown.

Since arriving as a double transfer (Texas A&M, Arkansas) in 2020, Nick Starkel has displayed a fun-slinger’s style modeled after idol Brett Favre. Read more

Previous Story
Damien football team building a culture despite small numbers
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up