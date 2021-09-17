Game Day: Hawaii vs. San Jose State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

SPARTANS OFFENSE

SAN JOSE STATE OFFENSE

WR—7 Charles Ross 6-1 170 So.

LT—55 Jackson Snyder 6-5 315 Gr.

LG—57 Trevor Robbins 6-4 285 Gr.

C—56 Kyle Hoppe 6-1 285 Gr.

RG—70 Tyler Stevens 6-4 298 Sr.

RT—54 Jaime Navarro 6-3 288 Jr.

TE—87 Derrick Deese 6-4 235 Gr.

WR—9 Isaiah Hamilton 5-11 182 Jr.

WR—13 Jermaine Braddock 6-1 191 Jr.

QB—17 Nick Starkel 6-3 214 Gr.

RB—23 Tyler Nevens 6-0 231 Sr.

Since arriving as a double transfer (Texas A&M, Arkansas) in 2020, Nick Starkel has displayed a fun-slinger’s style modeled after idol Brett Favre. He became the first Spartan QB in 28 years to open the season with consecutive 300-plus-yard games. Five Spartans are averaging more than 20 yards a catch. Nevada transfer Charles Ross is a speedster averaging 36.0 yards on third-down receptions. Derrick Deese, the motion tight end, has expanded his routes from crosses to go patterns (five of six catches resulted in first downs). Tyler Nevens is averaging 6.5 yards per first-down carry. There are three graduate students and a senior starting on an offensive line that has not allowed a sack in 76 pass plays. Under assistant coach Josh Oglesby, the O-line has honed the punch technique. “It’s more than your upper body,” left guard Trevor Robbins said. “It’s a lot with your feet. If your feet aren’t right, your punch isn’t going to do anything.” Blind-side blocker Jackson Snyder even took boxing lesson to improve his strike. Robbins has displayed mobility with his pulls. “Jadeveon Clowney thought guards were the most unathletic people on the field,” Robbins said. “When we start pulling, we get to show the defense we’re just as athletic.” After winning a starting job in 2018, Robbins was promised a scholarship if he caught a punt during practice. “It seemed like the ball was going everywhere,” said Robbins, who ran in, backtracked and dropped the ball. He still was awarded the scholarship. He hoped Clowney did not notice.

SAN JOSE STATE DEFENSE

DE—42 Viliami Fehoko 6-5 273 Jr.

NT—90 Lando Grey 6-2 290 Sr.

DE—92 Cade Hall 6-3 270 Sr.

LB—41 Hadari Darden 6-3 213 Gr.

LB—45 Kyle Harmon 6-0 225 Sr.

LB—0 Tysyn Parker 6-1 222 Sr.

LB—8 Alii Mata8 6-1 226 Sr.

CB—23 Nehemiah Shelton 6-2 168 Gr.

S—22 Tre Jenkins 6-1 213 Jr.

S—27 Jay Lenard 6-1 209 Sr.

CB—5 Bobby Brown II 6-0 180 Sr.

SPARTANS DEFENSE

With a veteran top-tier unit, the Spartans have expanded their front-line options, opening with an odd front against Southern Utah and a four-man line against USC. The Spartans forced SUU into five three-and-outs and limited USC to one offensive TD in the first nine drives. In either formation, the ends set the parameters. Viliami Fehoko uses his reach to become a screen blocker. Cade Hall has two moves: storm the backfield or jar the left tackle, disengage, then hunt the QB. Only twice in each of the previous two seasons did Hall miss a tackle. Kyle Harmon is the traditional in-the-mix linebacker, having aligned in the box on 85.9% of the snaps. Tre Jenkins is a roving safety. This year, he has aligned as a free safety, corner, slot corner, as well as in the box (22 times) and on the line (seven). “At safety, it’s not always going to be, ‘you’re going to get the first play’ or ‘you’re going make a lot of plays,’” Jenkins said. “You have to take advantage of the opportunities you get in the secondary.” Jenkins is accustomed to teamwork as the second or third leg on his high school’s 4×100 relay unit. “You have to keep all that focus and determination in what to do next when you’re running so fast,” Jenkins said. Jenkins is analytical (he learned chess in the second grade) and creative (he aspires to be a coder).

SAN JOSE STATE SPECIALISTS

PK—39 Matt Mercurio 6-1 176 Jr.

KO—49 Taren Schive 6-0 170 Fr.

P/H—99 Will Hart 6-3 200 Gr.

LS—52 Andrew Gonneville 6-2 215 Jr.

KR/PR—24 Shamar Garrett 5-9 180 So.

Punter Will Hart has provided favorable field position since transferring from Michigan this year. Following Hart’s eight punts, opponents’ average drive started at the 15. In 2018, Hart was selected as the Big Ten’s punter of the year after averaging 46.9 yards. His averaged slipped to 44.2 in 2019, and he had only four punts in 2020 before entering the transfer portal. He exited as the Wolverines’ career leader with a 44.3 average.

HAWAII OFFENSE

WO—84 Nick Mardner 6-6 190 Jr.

LT—75 Ilm Manning 6-4 280 Sr.

LG—71 Micah Vanterpool 6-6 300 Sr.

C—72 Kohl Levao 6-6 350 Sr.

RG—52 Solo Vaipulu 6-2 300 Sr.

RT—74 Gene Pryor 6-3 310 Sr.

TE—85 Caleb Phillips 6-5 230 Sr.

4B—7 Calvin Turner 5-11 195 Jr.

SB—23 Jared Smart 6-0 190 Sr.

QB—12 Chevan Cordeiro 6-1 190 Jr.

RB—0 Dae Dae Hunter 5-10 200 So.

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

The Warriors are playing to a faster tempo from a year ago, shaving off a second in averaging 23.3 seconds between snaps. The Warriors are hoping to replicate the offensive discipline of the home victory (no penalties) that was lacking in road losses to two Pac-12 teams (nine penalties, not including two that were declined). They also are seeking fewer negatives (15 on running plays, 18 on pass plays in three games). Last week against Oregon State, the Warriors rebounded from a disastrous opening quarter, in which they did not complete a pass, to scoring 27 points and amassing 418 yards thereafter. Running back Dae Dae Hunter, who averages 7.4 yards per first-down rush, has been targeted a team-high 21 times on passes. The Warriors have expanded the playbook, with four-back Calvin Turner displaying a powerful arm as a wildcat quarterback. In the super-sized package, 290-pound defensive tackle Foi Shaw morphs into an aggressive-blocking fullback. The Warriors might receive a boost with the return of wideout Jonah Panoke, who was inactive the first three games because of an injury. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and Panoke have been pass-and-catch teammates since Pop Warner. Nick Mardner also has proven to be more than a jump-ball receiver. His top-end speed (prorated to 23 mph), sure hands and precise route-running have made him a difficult matchup for defenses.

HAWAII DEFENSE

DE—DJuan Matthews 5-11 275 Sr.

NT—50 Justus Tavai 6-3 295 Sr.

DT—49 Pita Tonga 6-2 285 Jr.

RE—O’tay Baker 6-4 240 Jr.

LB—1 Penei Pavihi 6-3 245 Sr.

LB—17 Isaiah Tufaga 6-1 225 Jr.

Spur—8 Eugene Ford 6-2 210 Sr.

CB—18 Cortez Davis 5-11 180 Sr.

S—5 Khoury Bethley 5-10 200 Sr.

S—0 Chima Azunna 6-0 200 Sr.

CB—20 Cameron Lockridge 6-0 180 Jr.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

Growing up in Mesquite, Texas, UH head coach Todd Graham watched telecasts of Texas A&M’s “Wrecking Crew” on Saturdays and the Dallas Cowboys’ defense on Sundays. “I was looking at the ‘Doomsday Defense,’ baby!” Graham recalled. “I was looking at (Dallas defensive tackle) Randy White, the ‘Manster.’ I wore 41 for (Dallas safety) Charlie Waters. I followed (Cowboys coach) Tom Landry, who was a defensive-minded coach. I played for Gene Stallings, a defensive-minded guy.” Graham maintained that passion for defense when he entered what would become a four-decade coaching career. He was a regular at clinics in San Angelo, Texas, absorbing schemes and theories from Wade Phillips, R.C. Slocum, Bob Stoops and Phil Bennett. It was at Allen High and then four Division I coaching jobs where Graham developed an attacking, multiple-look defense that is complex to the undisciplined. “What we do is not simple,” Graham said. “You have to have young men who are conscientious, smart and disciplined.” What was known as “Devil Dog” at Arizona State has been dubbed “War Dog Defense” at UH. Graham, who handles the defense, concedes the Warriors have struggled against the run and in denying chunk plays. UH’s leading tackler, Darius Muasau, is suspended for the first half for last week’s targeting violation. “This is a big game for us,” Graham said. “We need to show up and play defense.”

HAWAII SPECIALISTS

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 175 So.

KO—46 Kyler Halvorsen 6-0 175 Fr.

LS—44 Wyatt Tucker 5-10 215 Sr.

H—96 Adam Stack 6-2 180 Jr.

KR/PR—7 Calvin Turner 5-11 195 Sr.

Matthew Shipley is perfect on his 11 PATs, and he connected on his only field-goal attempt, from 48 yards. The Warriors also have stabilized their punting after a difficult season opener in which a block led to a UCLA touchdown and two of the Bruins’ drives following punts began in UH territory. Since then, opponents’ average drive starts at the 24 following a punt.