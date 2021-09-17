Hawaii-Hilo soccer teams sweep Chaminade

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii-Hilo women’s soccer team won its third straight game and the Vulcans men’s team opened its season with an overtime victory in a sweep of Chaminade on Thursday at Saint Louis Field. Read more

The Hawaii-Hilo women’s soccer team won its third straight game and the Vulcans men’s team opened its season with an overtime victory in a sweep of Chaminade on Thursday at Saint Louis Field.

Daelenn Tokunaga scored two goals to lead the UH-Hilo women to a 3-0 win over the Silverswords. Silje Vigleland also scored for the Vulcans, who improved to 3-2 and have outscored their last three opponents 8-0. Vulcans goalkeeper Viviana Poli made two saves and combined with Saydee Bacdada on the shutout.

UH-Hilo sophomore David Mayser scored his second goal of the men’s match in the 93rd minute and the Vulcans opened their season with a 2-1 win. Mayser scored on a penalty kick in the second half in the 50th minute to tie the match after Chaminade (1-1) took the lead on a Jamin Fonseca penalty kick in the eighth minute.

Sharks drop road match in Denver

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s soccer team fell 3-1 to Metropolitan State at Denver on the road on Thursday.

The Sharks (1-3) were under fire the entire game, as the Roadrunners (2-0-2) attempted 23 shots to just six for HPU.

Jacey Iwane had a goal in the 15th minute that tied the game, but Kailey Maness scored the go-ahead goal for MSU-Denver in the 40th minute. Katy Coats added an insurance goal in the 50th minute.

Ng earns weekly PacWest honor

Hawaii-Hilo golfer Keith Ng was named the Pacific West Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week on Thursday.

Ng was coming off a victory at the HPU Sharks Shootout on Monday, where he shot three-under 141 to win the tournament by four strokes. Ng is the first Vulcan to win medalist honors in a tournament since Jared Kinoshita won the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate during the 2018-19 season.