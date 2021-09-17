comscore Hawaii-Hilo soccer teams sweep Chaminade | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii-Hilo soccer teams sweep Chaminade

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

The Hawaii-Hilo women’s soccer team won its third straight game and the Vulcans men’s team opened its season with an overtime victory in a sweep of Chaminade on Thursday at Saint Louis Field. Read more

Previous Story
Damien football team building a culture despite small numbers
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up