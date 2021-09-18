Letters: Deluded people believe the strangest things; Do the right thing for ourselves, one another; Allow sports fans to attend UH games

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nowhere in the Bible is it written that the stupid will inherit the Earth, but they’re slowly taking over the U.S. Read more

Deluded people believe the strangest things

Nowhere in the Bible is it written that the stupid will inherit the Earth, but they’re slowly taking over the U.S.

They think 74 million votes is greater than 81 million votes. They don’t understand the difference between personal liberty and public health. They believe they have the right to endanger the rest of us. They listen to trust-fund baby Tucker Carlson, whose goal is to convince them to vote for people and policies that protect his wealth.

They believed President Donald Trump when he told them to ingest bleach! You have to hand it to Trump, though. He really understood his target audience: “I love the poorly educated!” By the way, when do we get to see his transcripts?

President Joe Biden is absolutely right. If you don’t want to get the jab or wear a mask, fine. Just stay away from everyone else. Hole up somewhere until this is over.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

Do the right thing for ourselves, one another

COVID’s in the air, and it’s circling all around,

COVID’s in the air every sight and every sound

And I don’t think I want to be foolish

I do think I want to be wise

So there is something we all must believe in and that we all want to save lives.

Come on Hawaii, let’s do the right thing.

Wear all our masks, inside and outside, no make difference

And get “da poke” so we no croak.

Cause it’s not a joke.

We love one another,

Every mother, father, sister, brother.

Please let’s join together, no need make divided

Cause hard to take right or left sided.

We can do better than this, we are aloha spirit,

And then we can get back to our ohana bliss.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

Allow sports fans to attend UH games

HEART: I am very sad.

HEAD: Why?

HEART: Fans are not allowed at University of Hawaii home football and volleyball games.

HEAD: Now I feel sad.

HEART: Why?

HEAD: I love watching the volleyball aunties giving leis at the end of each match.

HEART: Win or lose, the aunties are the same.

HEAD: Truly, these kupuna live with aloha in their hearts.

HEART: Does this make sense when 100,000 mainland football fans attend weekly games?

HEAD: It is very difficult to comprehend.

HEART: Could you offer a solution?

HEAD: Let fully vaccinated family members attend with required social distancing.

HEART: Sounds like a winner for some Hawaii sports fans.

Russell Stephen Pang

Ala Moana