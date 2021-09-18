comscore Letters: Deluded people believe the strangest things; Do the right thing for ourselves, one another; Allow sports fans to attend UH games | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Deluded people believe the strangest things; Do the right thing for ourselves, one another; Allow sports fans to attend UH games

  • Today
  • Updated 7:51 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People protested city and state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the state capitol on Aug. 9.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People protested city and state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the state capitol on Aug. 9.

Nowhere in the Bible is it written that the stupid will inherit the Earth, but they’re slowly taking over the U.S. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Let family members go to UH football games; Unfair to just throw seniors under the bus; Personal liberties don’t trump the public good

Scroll Up