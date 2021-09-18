comscore Dock problems persist at Arizona Memorial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dock problems persist at Arizona Memorial

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • COURTESY NATIONAL PARK SERVICE A Naval Facilities Engineering Command crane was brought in to lift the metal gangway for inspection at the still-closed shoreside dock at the USS Arizona Memorial visitor center.

    A Naval Facilities Engineering Command crane was brought in to lift the metal gangway for inspection at the still-closed shoreside dock at the USS Arizona Memorial visitor center.

The chronically failing shoreside dock at the USS Arizona Memorial visitor center continues to prevent access to the revered battleship grave two weeks after a break was detected, and is the latest frustration for visitors and the network of museums that operate at Pearl Harbor. Read more

