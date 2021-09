Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kupu has announced the promotion of Rebecca Harper to administrative assistant manager. Harper began her career at Kupu in 2018 as an administrative coordinator for Environmental Leadership Development. She served with Kupu partners Protect Kahoo­lawe Ohana, Waipa Foundation and the Molokai Land Trust. Harper is a graduate of Mary­knoll High School and California State University, Northridge, where she majored in communications studies and minored in business management.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced the promotion of Avery Aoki to chief financial officer. Aoki, who joined the company in 1986 as a controller, previously served as vice president of finance. In 1990 he was promoted to director of finance, followed by vice president of finance and accounting in 1996.

