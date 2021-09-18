comscore Records are public when police officers are punished, Hawaii’s high court rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Records are public when police officers are punished, Hawaii's high court rules

  By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

The Hawaii Supreme Court ruled Friday that the public may see the disciplinary records of police officers when they are terminated or suspended for wrongdoing, potentially clearing the way for increased transparency surrounding how officers are held accountable. Read more

