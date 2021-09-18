comscore Search for missing 6-year-old girl fixates on Bellows Air Force Station | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Search for missing 6-year-old girl fixates on Bellows Air Force Station

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE

    The Honolulu Police Department held a news conference today to discuss the latest developments in the search for missing 6-year-old Waimanalo girl, Isabella Kalua.

  Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes discussed the latest developments in the search for Isabella Kalua at a news conference Friday. The 6-year-old has been missing since Sunday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes discussed the latest developments in the search for Isabella Kalua at a news conference Friday. The 6-year-old has been missing since Sunday.

  Isabella Kalua has been missing since Sunday.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Isabella Kalua has been missing since Sunday.

Honolulu Fire Department search and recovery divers continued Friday to explore a canal on Bellows Air Force Station after the discovery of a garbage bag containing items possibly connected to the disappearance of a missing 6-year-old girl whose home is a few miles away. Read more

