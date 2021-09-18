Search for missing 6-year-old girl fixates on Bellows Air Force Station
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
Updated 11:38 p.m.
VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE
The Honolulu Police Department held a news conference today to discuss the latest developments in the search for missing 6-year-old Waimanalo girl, Isabella Kalua.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes discussed the latest developments in the search for Isabella Kalua at a news conference Friday. The 6-year-old has been missing since Sunday.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Isabella Kalua has been missing since Sunday.
