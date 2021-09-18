comscore Hawaii women’s basketball team announces schedule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii women’s basketball team announces schedule

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

Laura Beeman’s 10th season as the University of Hawaii Hawaii women’s basketball coach opens with a trip to Southern California and includes the return of two early-season tournaments. Read more

Previous Story
Game Day preview: Hawaii vs. San Jose State
Next Story
Television and radio - September 18, 2021

Scroll Up