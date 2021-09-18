Hawaii women’s basketball team announces schedule

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Laura Beeman’s 10th season as the University of Hawaii Hawaii women’s basketball coach opens with a trip to Southern California and includes the return of two early-season tournaments.

The Rainbow Wahine announced their 2021-22 schedule on Friday and will officially tip off the season at San Diego on Nov. 9. They’ll face USC two days later in Beeman’s return to her last coaching stop before taking over the UH program in 2012.

The Wahine make their home debut against Portland on Nov. 19 and Portland State on Nov. 21 in the Bank of Hawaii Classic. UH has matchups with Eastern Illinois, Utah and Gonzaga in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown over Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-28.

After a home game against Loyola Marymount on Dec. 5, the Wahine will have a two-week break leading into a road game at UNLV on Dec. 21 to close the nonconference schedule.

UH opens the Big West season with road games at UC Riverside on Dec. 30 and UC Davis on Jan. 1. The regular season concludes at home against UC Santa Barbara on March 5 with the Big West tournament to follow in Henderson, Nev., starting March 9.

The Wahine will face Hawaii Pacific University in an exhibition game on Nov. 3. They went 9-8 in a truncated 2020-21 season that included just two nonconference games.