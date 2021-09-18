Hawaii looking to reclaim Dick Tomey trophy against San Jose State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

These days, the University of Hawaii football team is experiencing empty feelings that are only partially related to the governor’s ban of spectators at UH-hosted sporting events.

Emptiness also has replaced the area in the display case reserved for the Rainbow Warriors’ rivalry trophies against Wyoming and San Jose State. While the Warriors can reclaim the Paniolo Trophy with a victory over Wyoming during Thanksgiving weekend, today’s game against the Spartans is a chance to repo the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy. Tomey, who died in 2019, was the head coach at UH and SJSU.

“We want all the trophies,” UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro said. “The more trophies we have, the better it is.”

The Warriors are seeking to replicate the pace (22.6 seconds between plays) and precision (35-7 lead) they showed against Portland State two weeks ago at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. The Warriors could not overcome slow starts in road losses against UCLA and Oregon State.

“We have to start off from the jump, the very first drive,” Cordeiro said. “Just like (the first quarter against) Portland State, we want to score every drive. That’s our goal. We’ve got to come out swinging.”

SJSU coach Brent Brennan acknowledged the potential for another high-scoring meeting.

“This has always been an incredible football game,” Brennan said. “Every year that I’ve been a part of it, it’s always been a four-quarter game. Historically, if you’re going back far, you’re talking about two programs that have been good offensive football teams in the past. Maybe that speaks to why those numbers are like that. I just know that watching these (UH) guys on tape, they are a four-quarter, play-their-butts-off-all-frickin’ game that you have to be ready for. However the score ends up, it’ll take care of itself. We’ve got to get ready again for another great battle with the University of Hawaii.”

The Spartans, who enter as defending Mountain West champions, have a prolific quarterback (Nick Starkel), speedy receivers, an offensive line that has not allowed a sack this year, and a physical running back (Tyler Nevens).

“When you have a running back like that, who’s going to fight for the extra yards, it makes you want to stay on your block just a little bit longer,” SJSU left guard Trevor Robbins said. “You know when he fights for those yards, and he breaks a tackle, he can do something with the ball.”

UH nose tackle Justus Tavai said: “Our main priority is to stop the run.”

The Warriors have relinquished 192.3 rushing yards per game.

UH head coach Todd Graham, who serves as defensive coordinator and play-caller, has worked on improving the overall defensive play.

“Even though there are no-huddle (offenses) and all these fads,” Graham said, “the bottom line is winning football games 50 years ago and winning now is playing defense. And right now, we’re not playing very good defense.”

The Warriors will be without linebacker Darius Muasau for the first half of today’s game. Last week, Muasau was ejected for targeting, a punishment that extends through today’s intermission. Isaiah Tufaga is projected to open at Muasau’s linebacker position. Tavai said the Warriors will adjust.

“We have always have the backup guy ready,” Tavai said. “(Muasau’s) backup is ready to be in there and go all out.”

Hawaii vs. San Jose State

>> 6:30 p.m. today

>> Clarence T.C. Ching Complex •