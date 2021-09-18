Hawaii looking to reclaim Dick Tomey trophy against San Jose State
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:17 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro raises the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy with teammates after beating the San Jose State Spartans 42-40 on Nov. 9, 2019.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree