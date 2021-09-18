comscore Hawaii looking to reclaim Dick Tomey trophy against San Jose State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii looking to reclaim Dick Tomey trophy against San Jose State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro raises the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy with teammates after beating the San Jose State Spartans 42-40 on Nov. 9, 2019.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

These days, the University of Hawaii football team is experiencing empty feelings that are only partially related to the governor’s ban of spectators at UH-hosted sporting events. Read more

