Getting vaccinated is about everyone

“Age as a tiebreaker” are scary words when you are over 65 (“Hawaii’s state Department of Health to use age as tiebreaker in crisis,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 16).

I am 82 and concerned that if I get COVID-19, I’ll be kicked into the corner and left to die. I’m very healthy. I have no underlying diseases, my labs are great and I take no prescription medications. I figure I’m good for at least another 10 years.

I am vaccinated; I take precautions, leave home as little as possible and always wear a mask when shopping. I wouldn’t wish death from COVID-19 on people younger than me, if they’ve also been vaccinated and have tried to stay safe. But I don’t see a need to give up my life for someone who can’t be bothered — for whatever reason — to get the shot that could save their life. And maybe mine.

It is the unvaccinated who are causing this crisis with medical resources. Getting the vaccine isn’t just about you, isn’t just about your family or your neighbors; it’s also about people you don’t know and will never meet. Give me a “break,” and go get vaccinated.

Phyllis Hanson

Kailua-Kona

You can protect yourself, your family

This is a message to anti-vaxxers focused upon their personal “rights”:

Do you care about minimizing the risk that your children will contract COVID-19?

Do you care about minimizing the risk that your kupuna will contract COVID-19 and become seriously ill?

Do you care about the ability of your hospitals to provide essential care to all who need it?

Do you care about keeping your doctors and nurses workers safe and available?

Do you care about the ability of your neighborhood restaurants, stores and other businesses to survive financially?

Do you look forward to the day when you can watch your children compete in sports? When you can sit next to someone in a crowded restaurant, theater or stadium?

If you have answered one or more of these questions with a “yes,” it is time for you to get vaccinated. You and we will be better for it.

Jim and Anne Marie Duca

Kailua

Vaccine advocates divide the country

I find it sad when I read all the hatred being spewed from the pro-vaccine group toward people who want freedom and liberty, which are the foundations of our country.

Wake up, everybody. We are being divided as a people, and we are falling for it. A house divided cannot stand. Today they will come for me and you will say nothing. Tomorrow they will come for you and there will be no one left to speak for you.

Please look for alternate forms of information about these vaccines with an open mind, instead of solely relying on information you are receiving from your government and mainstream media. Aloha.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

Alzheimer’s bill will help caregivers

Today, more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 29,000 in Hawaii. There are more than 11 million Americans who provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. My mother is currently living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease, and my father is one of those unpaid caregivers who left his job to care for her full-time.

At U.S. Rep. Ed Case’s tele-town hall last week, Ian Ross asked him if he would co-sponsor the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act. Case indicated that he would provide an answer soon.

The legislation would provide grants to expand training and support services for unpaid caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. This would be a lifeline for my family. Case has shown leadership by co-sponsoring Alzheimer’s legislation in the past. Please join me in asking him to do so again and co-sponsor the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act.

Amy Truong

Kakaako

Thiessen seems to prefer war to peace

Columnist Marc Thiessen seems hell-bent on keeping America’s illegal, immoral wars alive (“Biden should stay away from Ground Zero on Sept. 11,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Does he have stock in weapons contractors, those who profited greatly from the U.S. presence in Afghanistan? Although Joe Biden voted to invade Afghanistan and Iraq, the poor judgment of President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney caused thousands of deaths and so much destruction and misery.

Biden did bring the troops home. Thank you! No more wars, please!

Patricia Blair

Kailua

