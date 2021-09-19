comscore Federal judge denies motion to dismiss voting rights lawsuit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal judge denies motion to dismiss voting rights lawsuit

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A federal judge denied an attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by six former Hawaii residents who claim their constitutional rights were violated by a state law that blocked them from voting in the 2020 election after they moved to U.S. territories where they were prevented from casting absentee ballots. Read more

