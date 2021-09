Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games.

Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.

>> Angels utility man Kean Wong learned another lesson on Friday, entering as a pinch runner in the eighth inning of a loss to Oakland and trying to go from first to third on a single. Oakland’s Starling Marte threw him out from center field with a throw that clocked 94.4 mph. Marte is second among active players (behind Gerardo Parra) in outfield assists in his career.

>> David Freitas was on Tampa Bay’s taxi squad list for its trip to Toronto last week, but wasn’t activated. A team can designate four players as replacements if needed given the protocols involved in traveling to Canada.

>> Kyle Dowdy had a nightmare of an outing last Sunday, giving up four runs on 13 pitches without recording a out against Toledo. Batters are hitting .435 against him this month after hitting .220 against him in August.

>> Kobe Kato hit his first professional home run this week, and it was an inside-the-park job. Kato launched a high fastball into right center in the fifth innning against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and sped around the bases when the right fielder missed a diving catch and watched the ball roll all the way to the wall.

>> Dylan Spain is cruising up Atlanta’s organizational depth chart, being promoted to High-A Rome after just 162⁄3 innings at lower levels. He has yet to give up a run and threw a scoreless inning in his first appearance with his new team.

>> Codie Paiva got a playoff start for Quebec City, but his bullpen let him down on Thursday. Paiva allowed only three hits and one run in six innings but his team lost 4-3 to the Washington Wild Things.

Hawaii Baseball Report – Se… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser