comscore UH Hilo women’s volleyball conquers clash of contenders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH Hilo women’s volleyball conquers clash of contenders

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The visiting University of Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team came out on top in a battle of top contenders in the Pacific West Conference. The Vulcans outfought the Chaminade Silverswords 25-21, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23 on Saturday at McCabe Gym. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - September 19, 2021

Scroll Up