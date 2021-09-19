comscore Hawaii volleyball’s Janelle Gong rewarded for years of persistence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii volleyball’s Janelle Gong rewarded for years of persistence

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii defensive specialist Janelle Gong went low for a dig during the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team’s practice on Friday. Gong had 14 digs in UH’s series split with Southern California.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii defensive specialist Janelle Gong went low for a dig during the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team’s practice on Friday. Gong had 14 digs in UH’s series split with Southern California.

On the eve of the first practice of the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s training camp back in August, a seemingly routine meeting to review team rules instead turned into a moment of validation for the Rainbow Wahine defensive specialist. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - September 19, 2021

Scroll Up