Family holds vigil for missing 6-year-old Isabella Kalua
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:51 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A candlelight vigil was held Sunday for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who has been missing since Aug. 12. Above, a large poster of her was displayed near a tent.
A candlelight vigil was held Sunday for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who has been missing since Aug. 12. Above, Kayla Galdeira, a relative of Isabella, held a candle during the service.
Melanie Joseph, biological mother of Isabella Kalua — known to her biological family as Ariel — held a younger sister of Isabella as they watched the vigil service Sunday from the back of the Waimanalo gathering.
The family got in a circle during the service Sunday for missing Isabella Kalua in Waimanalo. Many of them had been searching that day and some every day since Sept. 13, when she was reported missing.
Above, people entered Waimanalo District Park as the vigil began Sunday.
Above, Aarika Sotupo attended the vigil with her children, Kalea, left, James and Ariana.