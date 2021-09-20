Former teachers union head, Corey Rosenlee, running for state Senate

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Corey Rosenlee, the outspoken and assertive former leader of the Hawaii teachers union, has announced his bid to run for the state Senate for the seat currently held by Mike Gabbard, chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Environment Committee and father of former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Term limits prevented Rosenlee from seeking a third consecutive term as president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association. He returned to his previous job in the classroom as a social studies teacher at Campbell High School.

He was replaced as head of the HSTA by Osa Tui Jr.

If elected to the Senate, Rosenlee would represent Kapolei and Makakilo. He said in a statement that he plans to advocate for public schools and working families.

“My heart is pained when I see people struggling to pay their bills and children denied the opportunity to receive a quality education,“ Rosenlee said in a statement. “I am commit-­ted to fighting for a living wage, paid sick and family leave, fully funded schools, and free college, so that all families have the chance to achieve financial security.”

All members of the state Senate and House are up for election in 2022, including the governor’s office after Gov. David Ige also faces term limits that prevent him from seeking a third consecutive term.