Former teachers union head, Corey Rosenlee, running for state Senate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former teachers union head, Corey Rosenlee, running for state Senate

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Corey Rosenlee: </strong> <em>The schoolteacher seeks to represent Kapolei and Makakilo</em>

    Corey Rosenlee:

    The schoolteacher seeks to represent Kapolei and Makakilo

Corey Rosenlee, the outspoken and assertive former leader of the Hawaii teachers union, has announced his bid to run for the state Senate for the seat currently held by Mike Gabbard, chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Environment Committee and father of former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Read more

