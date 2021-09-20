Lottery scheduled for moderate-price rental housing in downtown Honolulu
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:10 p.m.
COURTESY DOUGLAS EMMETT INC.
Bishop Place at 1132 Bishop St. will be accepting lottery applications through 5 p.m. Oct. 12.
ILLUSTRATIONS COURTESY DOUGLAS EMMETT INC.
The developer of Bishop Place must reserve 99 of the 252 affordable units for households earning no more than 80% of the median income in Honolulu. At the 80% level, monthly rent is $1,577 for one-bedroom, above.
ILLUSTRATIONS COURTESY DOUGLAS EMMETT INC.
The developer of Bishop Place must reserve 99 of the 252 affordable units for households earning no more than 80% of the median income in Honolulu. At the 80% level, monthly rent is $1,433 for studios, above.