Lottery scheduled for moderate-price rental housing in downtown Honolulu

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  Bishop Place at 1132 Bishop St. will be accepting lottery applications through 5 p.m. Oct. 12.

  The developer of Bishop Place must reserve 99 of the 252 affordable units for households earning no more than 80% of the median income in Honolulu. At the 80% level, monthly rent is $1,577 for one-bedroom.

    The developer of Bishop Place must reserve 99 of the 252 affordable units for households earning no more than 80% of the median income in Honolulu. At the 80% level, monthly rent is $1,577 for one-bedroom, above.

  At the 80% level, monthly rent is $1,433 for studios.

    The developer of Bishop Place must reserve 99 of the 252 affordable units for households earning no more than 80% of the median income in Honolulu. At the 80% level, monthly rent is $1,433 for studios, above.

A conversion of what had been downtown Honolulu’s biggest office tower to residential use is about to enter a new phase with a lottery for affordable workforce apartments. Read more

