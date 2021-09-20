Shower benches pose fall hazard

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

About 70,000 shower benches made by Ivena and sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled due to a fall hazard. Read more

About 70,000 shower benches made by Ivena and sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled due to a fall hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shower benches and return them to Costco for a full refund. Costco is contacting all purchasers directly.

For information, call Ivena toll-free at 844-818-9388 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hawaii time Monday through Friday, or go to ivenainternational.com.