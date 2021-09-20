Hawaii News Shower benches pose fall hazard By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! About 70,000 shower benches made by Ivena and sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled due to a fall hazard. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. About 70,000 shower benches made by Ivena and sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled due to a fall hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shower benches and return them to Costco for a full refund. Costco is contacting all purchasers directly. For information, call Ivena toll-free at 844-818-9388 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hawaii time Monday through Friday, or go to ivenainternational.com. Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: August 9 – 13, 2021