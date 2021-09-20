Hawaii Pacific University outlasts UH Hilo in five-set battle

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s volleyball team took down the visiting Hawaii Hilo Vulcans in a five-set showdown at the Shark Tank Sunday afternoon. Read more

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s volleyball team took down the visiting Hawaii Hilo Vulcans in a five-set showdown at the Shark Tank Sunday afternoon.

The Sharks collected their first PacWest Conference victory 25-22, 25-21, 25-27, 13-25, 15-13.

Led by Ella Dotson’s 17 kills and 15 digs, Hawaii Pacific raced out to an early 2-0 lead in the match. UH Hilo stormed back to even things at 2-2, but HPU ended the slide with a closely contested set three win.

The Vulcans were led by Bria Beale’s match-high 22 kills.

Hawaii Pacific will have a week off before heading to Northern California for a road swing that begins with a matchup with Holy Names on Sept. 27.

Sharks fall to Rangers on the road

The Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer team couldn’t capitalize on an early score, falling 3-1 to the Regis (Colo.) Rangers Sunday at the Regis Match Pitch.

Senior Brittny Ihara netted an 11th minute goal for the visiting Sharks (1-4), but HPU went on to give up three consecutive first-half scores for the Rangers (3-2), starting with the game-tying goal at the 27th minute. Regis scored again at the 31st minute and the 41st minute to take a commanding 3-1 lead into the break.

The lead proved to be enough to clinch the win, as the two sides engaged in a defensive slugfest in the second half that saw neither team scoring another goal.

Hawaii Pacific will return to Oahu to take conclude its nonconference slate, taking on rival Chaminade at St. Louis Field on Saturday at 1 p.m.