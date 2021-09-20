comscore Hawaii Pacific University outlasts UH Hilo in five-set battle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific University outlasts UH Hilo in five-set battle

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s volleyball team took down the visiting Hawaii Hilo Vulcans in a five-set showdown at the Shark Tank Sunday afternoon. Read more

Previous Story
Bills knock out Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa, roll past Dolphins again, 35-0

Scroll Up