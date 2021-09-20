Sports NFL Islanders Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Played on special teams against the Ravens but did not make a tackle. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted twice for a 42.5 average against the Rams. He also placed one punt inside the 20. KAHUKU >> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Had one solo tackle against the Chargers. >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Recorded two solo tackles, two assisted tackles, as well as a solo tackle and an assisted tackle on special teams, against the Cowboys. KAMEHAMEHA >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Filled up the box score against the Browns, with six solo tackles, three assists, a sack for a loss of 4 yards, three tackles for losses, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. LEILEHUA >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Started at right guard against the Jaguars. PUNAHOU >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Had one solo tackles, three assisted tackles, two quarterback hurries and one pass defended against the Rams. >> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: The team’s main kicker is on injured reserve. Joey Slye did the place-kicking against the Browns. SAINT LOUIS >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was on the active game-day roster against the 49ers. >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after he injured his quadriceps on his only play — a 31-yard run against the Ravens on Monday. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was 1-for-4 for 13 yards before leaving Sunday’s game against the Bills with a rib injury Previous Story Bills knock out Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa, roll past Dolphins again, 35-0