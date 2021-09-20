comscore University of Hawaii band enjoys chicken skin moment by performing at Ching Athletic Complex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii band enjoys chicken skin moment by performing at Ching Athletic Complex

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM The University of Hawaii band made use of an educational exemption to perform at Saturday’s football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The University of Hawaii band made use of an educational exemption to perform at Saturday’s football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM During the game, the band was spread out in the mauka stands behind the Warriors’ sideline. Members wore performance masks when they played.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    During the game, the band was spread out in the mauka stands behind the Warriors’ sideline. Members wore performance masks when they played.

For the first time in 22 months, the University of Hawaii was the School of Rock. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Sept. 20, 2021

Scroll Up