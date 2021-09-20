University of Hawaii band enjoys chicken skin moment by performing at Ching Athletic Complex

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the first time in 22 months, the University of Hawaii was the School of Rock.

Making use of an educational exemption, the UH Rainbow Warrior Marching Band was permitted to attend — and perform — at Saturday’s football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

“I was getting chicken skin,” assistant band director Gwen Nakamura said of receiving the approval call on Friday night. She alerted the section leaders, who notified the other band members.

“All their other plans were dropped, and they came to the game,” Nakamura said of the 227-member band. “That showed how excited they were. I could see it in their faces, the excitement.”

Because of COVID-19-related restrictions, no spectators were allowed during the 2020 season. For the second consecutive home game this year, a government edict prohibited “spectators” from attending a UH-hosted sporting event because of mandates against large gatherings. Last week, Gov. David Ige upheld the ban, declining a request from family members of UH players who promised to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, wear masks, and adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

The band was granted a waiver because membership requires registration in a music class. The full marching band earns a university credit for completing work in Music 419-E, a course that meets for 90-minute sessions three times a week. The percussionists and color guard also are required to attend Music 419-F, which also meets thrice weekly. “It’s a different level of skill,” Nakamura said of second course.

The band practiced songs and formations during a camp the week leading to the start of the fall semester. They worked on a routine for halftime of the Warriors’ Sept. 4 home opener against Portland State. But the band was barred from attending that game as part of the no-spectator mandate. Nakamura said the band used the Sept. 4 routines and playlist on Saturday.

For pregame, the band formed a pathway and played “Hawaii Five-0” as the Warriors emerged from an inflatable helmet and raced to the Diamond Head end of the field. During the game, the band was spread out in the mauka stands behind the Warriors’ sideline.

Nakamura said each band member was fully vaccinated. “No exceptions, no exemptions,” she said.

Band members also wore “performance masks” when they played. The percussionists had to fill musical gaps when the woodwind and brass sections had to make adjustments while doing swing moves.

Nakamura said it was surreal to perform at an on-campus football game. The Warriors were forced to relocate home sites when Aloha Stadium officials claimed the Halawa facility was not structurally safe for spectator events.

“I’ve been here more than 30 years,” Nakamura said. “To play a home game at the new Ching field, I had chicken skin being on what is actually a home field. That was really neat to go on the turf and march and see the (band) students’ reactions, especially the younger ones who had never done it before at a college game. … It was amazing to be there, to be able to play, to be able to yell, to cheer on the players. To be in the college spirit, that’s what it’s all about. We wish there were more than us there.”

The Warriors will travel to Las Cruces, N.M., this week in advance of Saturday’s road game against New Mexico State. The Warriors’ next home game is against Fresno State on Oct. 2.