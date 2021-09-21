comscore Column: Military’s devotion to war crushes possibilities of peace | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Military’s devotion to war crushes possibilities of peace

  • By Pete Doktor, Ann Wright and John Swindle
  • Today
  • Updated 7:01 p.m.
At a recent Hawaii virtual public hearing on the renewal of U.S. Army leases of public trust lands, the commander opened by declaring that continuing the leases was vital to defend “U.S. interests and the lives of U.S. soldiers.” All subsequent public testimonies opposed renewing the leases. Read more

