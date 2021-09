Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

StripSteak Waikiki, located in International Market Place, just launched a new happy hour that’s available daily from 4 to 5 p.m. at the bar on a first-come, first-served basis. Take advantage of discounted appetizers like the popular duck fat fries with truffle aioli ($7), chilled lobster taco ($6 a piece) and crab Rangoon dip ($11). The food menu also features select hand rolls ($5-$6), nigiri and sashimi.

“We thought this would be an ideal time to resume our happy hour, which filled up our bar counters prior to the pandemic,” states general manager Chris Burman.

Happy hour wouldn’t be complete without discounted beverages. Enjoy beers ($5), wines by the glass ($9) and cocktails ($9). Beach & Breaker — made with gin, Kai shochu, lemon and vanilla — and Hi-Tide (whiskey, lemon and club soda) are popular.

The highlight of happy hour is the Stripsteak Sunset Supper, which features a spicy tuna hand roll and a 10-ounce Prime New York steak with whipped potatoes and sautéed spinach ($49), or macadamia nut-crusted mahi mahi with baby bok choy, shiitake mushrooms and scallion-beurre blanc ($42). The Holo Holo Burger and garlic herb fries ($21) is another steal.

To learn more, visit michaelmina.net/restaurants/stripsteak/waikiki and follow the business on Instagram (@stripsteakhi).

Somewhere over the rainbow

Rainbow Drive-In will be celebrating its 60th anniversary on Oct. 2. To commemorate the occasion, the business will be donating $1 from every plate lunch sold during its anniversary week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2) to a school in each restaurant district. That includes Ewa Beach, Kalihi, Kapahulu, Pearlridge and Waipahu. Donations will be provided in the form of school supplies and other education materials.

“We are excited to celebrate this major anniversary year by giving back to our local communities,” states Chris Iwamura, owner and CEO of Rainbow Drive-In. “These kids are Hawaii’s future, and we want to help these schools provide the best environment for learning.”

Rainbow Drive-In will also be celebrating with social media contests and giveaways during its anniversary week. The biz will release commemorative T-shirts and other items online at rainbowtiki.com. For more info, visit rainbowdrivein.com or follow the company on Instagram (@rainbowdrivein).

A slice of aloha

On Sept. 25, for one day only, T S Restaurants is serving up slices of its Kimo’s Original Hula Pie in support of nonprofit Parents And Children Together (pact. org). All eight restaurants in Hawaii — Duke’s Waikiki, Hula Grill Waikiki (Oahu); Kimo’s, Leilani’s on the Beach, Hula Grill Kanaanapali, Duke’s Beach House (Maui); Duke’s Kauai and Keoki’s Paradise (Kauai) — will donate 100% of sales proceeds generated from the famous dessert to PACT to purchase school supplies for families on these islands.

Kimo’s Original Hula Pie was first created at Kimo’s in Lahaina and is one of the most popular menu items at T S Restaurants. It features a chocolate cookie crust topped with macadamia nut ice cream, chocolate fudge, whipped cream and macadamia nuts.

The donation is being made through T S Restaurants’ Legacy of Aloha Foundation, which runs a scholarship program for T S Restaurants’ employees and grants funds to community organizations. To learn more, visit tsrestaurants.com.

Way beyond pastries

Pastry chef Cristina Nishioka, founder of Beyond Pastry Studio, just found a new location for her business in downtown Honolulu (1067 Alakea St.). Prior to this, Nishioka hosted pop-ups at fishcake in Kakaako.

The business’s new location opened at the beginning of the month, but it’s still in its soft opening phase. Beyond Pastry Studio currently features a rotating selection of biscuits, scones, tarts, cookies and Filipino-inspired treats. Customer favorites include mango pineapple Spanish rolls ($4) and Portuguese sausage furikake biscuits ($4).

“We try to offer something new every week, and we’ll be launching our double-layered epicurean cheesecakes soon,” Nishioka says.

“From previous bakery owners who donated their racks and shelves to friends that helped clean this space, this business has been built by the community,” she adds. “That’s why I named the business ‘Beyond Pastry Studio.’ It’s not just another bakery; giving back to the community has always been a value of mine.

“We use our space to give local artists a platform and the accessibility to share their talents.”

Beyond Pastry Studio is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Check out beyondpastrystudio.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@beyondpastrystudio).