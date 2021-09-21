Follow your passion

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Last April, about one month after the pandemic hit Hawaii, more than 1 in 3 workers lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, according to the state Labor Department. Many of those furloughed or laid off scrambled to find a plan B.

But there are some silver linings that resulted from new business ventures. Thus came the start of new farmers market vendors, Instagram- and online-based dessert companies, and taco trucks that morphed into bricks-and-mortars.

Whether you’re considering starting your own side hustle or wanting to support local, four business owners who pivoted during the pandemic share their stories — and hope their experiences encourage others.

Breadwinner

CocoBonz with a light, sweet frosting. Shoyu chicken savory milk bread.

These are some of the “bready bunch” you’ll find from Coco’s Cravings, owned by Colleen Bui.

“When I opened my business in March, it was (and still is) a solo gig,” Bui says. “At first, I was known for savory milk breads, but once I started serving ‘Cocobonz’ cinnamon rolls, they became a hot product.”

Before this, Bui was running a transportation company that her mother started in 2001.

“We were contracted by Japanese tour agencies in Honolulu,” Bui explains. “We were busy until the end of last March, before flights to and from Japan were canceled.”

After filing for unemployment, Bui had to figure out a new game plan.

“A friend explained to me how yeast was easy to work with,” Bui says. “I’ve always had yeast in my kitchen, but never had the courage to play with it.”

Inspired, Bui looked for recipes and came across a YouTube video featuring a Japanese baker making milk bread. She gave it a whirl, and her bread came out perfect on the first try.

“I began baking breads every day,” says Bui. “I had so much that I always needed to give some away. Each time I did, I was told, ‘You need to start selling these.’”

Bui messaged the baker on YouTube, asking if she could use and tweak her recipe, and sell her products. She graciously approved.

“The desire to love on people through my craft made me do this seriously,” Bui says. “If I can bring light into someone’s life through bread, I’ll make that happen.”

Some like it ‘haute’

Chances are, you’ve heard of Colin Hazama from his time as the executive chef at The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort. Prior to the pandemic, Hazama owned his own catering company, but never tapped into the grab-andgo concept prevalent at local farmers markets.

“Once the pandemic hit, I was interested in exploring making upscale takeout so people in the community who couldn’t afford my high-end food (at the hotel) could now experience it,” he says.

As a result, C4 Table was born last July. The business features haute cuisine with an upscale comfort food approach, while being grab-and-go friendly.

“C4 stands for my family — myself; my wife, Christina; my daughter, Caya; and my son, Cole,” Hazama says. “Our cuisine is packed with flavor, while showcasing the products of local farmers, fishermen and ranchers.”

A lifelong spear fisherman, Haz ama consistently uses fresh fish on his C4 Table menus. Popular dishes include misozuke butterfish, C4 Table chirashi bowl and more.

Hazama encourages those who are considering starting a fresh venture to seize the opportunity.

“I look at the bright side of things and the opportunities that are given,” he says. “Don’t wait for something to happen. Make it happen; follow your passions and dreams. For me, it was to run my own small business and visually create concepts and experiences people can’t get elsewhere in Hawaii.”

You can find C4 Table at the Kaiser High School PTSA farmers market on Tuesdays (4-6 p.m.) and M by Jeremy Shigekane on Wednesdays (3:30-5:30 p.m.). To learn more, visit c4table.com or text 808-922-1910 to preorder.

‘Taco’ the town

2020 was the year birria tacos — a hearty stew from Jalisco, Mexico, that’s made with meat, marinated in adobo sauce, cooked with chiles and served as a taco filling — started trending in Hawaii. Expectant mother Kim Ngyuen was craving these tacos one day, but didn’t imagine it would lead to a business venture.

“I used to get birria tacos in California, and Hawaii didn’t have it, so I decided to make some,” Nguyen says.

Prior to the pandemic, Nguyen and her husband, Kevin, owned a desserts business named Khanom Wan. They also participated in night market events.

“Khanom Wan wasn’t able to operate during lockdown,” Nguyen re members. “My husband (Kevin) had to go to the mainland to find work to support our family.”

After their son was born, Kevin prepared to return to the mainland, but Kim begged him not to leave.

“I told him, ‘There has to be something we can do here together,’” she says. “I remembered my birria tacos craving and said, ‘We should make and sell birria tacos.’ I didn’t know if it was going to work out, but I took my chances.”

The Nguyens’ birria taco biz, Aloha Mamacita, started on Aug. 22 with their first preorders. They received 400-plus orders for tacos, and their business grew.

“You can find us in the Waipahu Professional Center (94-801 Farrington Hwy.),” Nguyen says.”

As she reflects on the business’s one-year anniversary, Nguyen gets emotional.

“When you’re doing something new, you can get scared, but don’t quit. You’ll be surprised at how much support you have from your community.”

Call 808-650-0029 or follow @aloha.mamacita on Instagram.

Sprinkles of joy

Kana Fujimoto always enjoyed baking cakes and macarons as a hobby. She often created desserts as gifts for friends and family, but everything changed once the pandemic hit.

“I was, and still am, working in the hospitality industry,” Fujimoto says. “Because of the uncertainties with the pandemic, I started to get anxious. I decided to hone in on something I enjoyed doing and improve my craft while waiting for things to get better.”

At first, Fujimoto started baking desserts for people she hadn’t seen in a long time. She would drop off baked goods as a way to say “hello” and remind others that she was thinking of them. Soon, friends and co-workers encouraged her to start selling her products.

“I researched the requirements of having a home-based business and opened Sprinkle and Things based on those rules,” she says. “One of my first big orders was from a friend who moved from here to L.A. He wanted to order a box of macarons for our co-workers. My business took off from there.”

Sprinkle and Things’ concept is an art-driven experience focused on flavor-forward desserts that aren’t overly sweet. Every month, Fujimoto comes up with four different macaron flavors, and cakes are custom orders only.

“People like Fruity Pebbles and homemade salted caramel macarons,” Fujimoto says. “I also try to make seasonal flavors that are unique; I did a mango sticky rice before.

“I like using earthy and gray tones as a (dessert) base, but sprinkles give me joy because they’re a pop of color,” she adds. “That’s how I got my business name, but I also wanted it to be versatile; I didn’t want it to be limited to sprinkles.”

Fujimoto returned to work in the hospitality industry in June, but is thankful that Sprinkle and Things offered her something fulfilling to do in the interim.

“I’ve been in the hospitality industry for 17 years,” she says. “When I went back to work, I realized how much I missed interacting with customers and making their vacation the best ever. But that’s the same feeling I get when I finish a cake and see customers enjoy it. To me, the hospitality business and baking have the same core values — to make people happy and touch their lives during special occasions or moments.”

For inquiries, message @sprinkle_and_things on Instagram.