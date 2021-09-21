This all-vegan restaurant won’t have you missing meat
By Nadine Kam
Today
Updated 3:23 p.m.
Holy cannoli Potato cannoli with a shell of shoestring potatoes encasing a filling of vegan shrimp, peas and carrots
Just ‘beet' it Beet tartare tartlet topped with tomato “yolk” created by a reverse spherical process
Diners are invited to pick their plate and chopstick holder before sitting down for a vegan omakase meal that recently included xiao long bao filled with chopped banana blossoms, king oyster mushrooms, black truffle shavings and truffle oil.
Macadamia nut cookies for dessert
Japanese curry croquettes had the shape of fried chicken
A refreshing intermezzo of celery gazpacho sorbet finished with compressed cucumber, celery leaf, green bell pepper, roasted serrano pepper and harissa jam
Haute dog A full-size waffle dog filled with cauliflower and vegan mozzarella