Statewide hotel occupancy took double-digit dive in August
Hawaii News

Statewide hotel occupancy took double-digit dive in August

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

Occupancy at Hawaii hotels in August dropped by double digits from peak 2019 levels as the delta virus and emergency measures reduced travel demand. Read more

