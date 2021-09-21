Punahou’s Tevarua Tafiti is a humble star on the football field and in the classroom
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:23 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou’s Tevarua Tafiti (18) applied backside pressure on Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco during Saturday’s game.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou School’s Tevarua Tafiti was a wanted man by colleges before committing to Stanford.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree