Saint Louis maintains No. 1 prep football ranking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Different year, same result. So far, at least. Saint Louis collected all 12 first-place votes from coaches and media to remain a unanimous No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

Different year, same result.

So far, at least. Saint Louis collected all 12 first-place votes from coaches and media to remain a unanimous No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

The Crusaders played their first game since losing at Bishop Gorman on Aug. 20, pulling away for a 41-23 win over No. 4 Punahou on Saturday.

‘Iolani (4-0) remained at No. 7 after a 47-0 rout of Pac-Five. Hilo, the defending state champion in Division I, entered the Top 10. The Vikings share the No. 10 spot with Lahainaluna.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN

Sept. 20, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. Saint Louis (12) (1-1, 1-0 ILH) 120 1

2. Mililani (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 104 2

3. Kahuku (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 95 3

4. Punahou (1-1, 1-1 ILH) 87 4

5. Kamehameha (0-1, 0-1 ILH) 68 5

6. Campbell (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 60 6

7. ‘Iolani (4-0, 4-0 ILH) 39 7

8. Kapolei (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 30 8

9. Leilehua (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 20 9

10. (tie) Hilo (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 11 NR

10. (tie) Lahainaluna (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 11 10

Also receiving votes: Hilo 11, Moanalua 7, Farrington 5, Waianae 2, Saint Louis I-AA 1.