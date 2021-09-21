Sports Saint Louis maintains No. 1 prep football ranking By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Different year, same result. So far, at least. Saint Louis collected all 12 first-place votes from coaches and media to remain a unanimous No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Different year, same result. So far, at least. Saint Louis collected all 12 first-place votes from coaches and media to remain a unanimous No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. The Crusaders played their first game since losing at Bishop Gorman on Aug. 20, pulling away for a 41-23 win over No. 4 Punahou on Saturday. ‘Iolani (4-0) remained at No. 7 after a 47-0 rout of Pac-Five. Hilo, the defending state champion in Division I, entered the Top 10. The Vikings share the No. 10 spot with Lahainaluna. STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN Sept. 20, 2021 Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking 1. Saint Louis (12) (1-1, 1-0 ILH) 120 1 2. Mililani (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 104 2 3. Kahuku (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 95 3 4. Punahou (1-1, 1-1 ILH) 87 4 5. Kamehameha (0-1, 0-1 ILH) 68 5 6. Campbell (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 60 6 7. ‘Iolani (4-0, 4-0 ILH) 39 7 8. Kapolei (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 30 8 9. Leilehua (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 20 9 10. (tie) Hilo (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 11 NR 10. (tie) Lahainaluna (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 11 10 Also receiving votes: Hilo 11, Moanalua 7, Farrington 5, Waianae 2, Saint Louis I-AA 1. Previous Story University of Hawaii band enjoys chicken skin moment by performing at Ching Athletic Complex Next Story Scoreboard