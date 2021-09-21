Stephen Tsai: Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich should follow the state of Washington mandate and get a shot
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:26 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 4
Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich watched during a game against Utah State in Pullman, Wash.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree