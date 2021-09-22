comscore Editorial: Honolulu Police Department must be open about Makaha crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Honolulu Police Department must be open about Makaha crash

  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

Still struggling to recover its credibility after two high-profile shootings this year, the Honolulu Police Department is now embroiled in new allegations of misconduct. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Young Brothers needs to reform

Scroll Up