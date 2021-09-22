Editorial: Honolulu Police Department must be open about Makaha crash

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Still struggling to recover its credibility after two high-profile shootings this year, the Honolulu Police Department is now embroiled in new allegations of misconduct. This time, it involves three officers alleged to have covered up their key involvement in a Sept. 12 Makaha vehicle crash that left the driver on life support and a 14-year-old boy paralyzed from the neck down.

The allegations of cover-up by the officers are “very serious,” acknowledged interim Police Chief Rade Vanic, and HPD has opened criminal and administrative investigations into “actions that preceded the collision in Makaha.” Indeed, what transpired must be investigated thoroughly and publicly disclosed without delay. HPD cannot afford more taint from actions that fail to meet the level of conduct the public expects from its “serve and protect” force.

The police report about the Makaha “single-vehicle crash” around 3:51 a.m. Sept. 12 outlines a horrendous incident that destroyed a concrete wall, ejected the five male passengers and scattered debris over a residential property; the victims were taken to the hospital in critical or serious conditions. But, there’s no mention of a high-speed chase that allegedly occurred just before the crash involving the three officers, as at least one witness claims.

Attorneys for the crash victims said the chase down Farrington Highway occurred after officers broke up a gathering at Maili Beach Park.

“Cops chased them, ran them off the road” and then fled the scene, Eric Seitz, attorney for the paralyzed teen, told Star-Advertiser reporter Peter Boylan.

It was only after a witness called 911 about the crash that the officers returned to the scene, Seitz said, and when the officers started to ask victims and witnesses what happened, they were told: “What you mean? You should know.”

Now under HPD criminal and administrative investigations, the three District 8 Kapolei patrol officers are on “Restriction of Police Authority” orders. According to HPD’s website about its rules:

“The restriction of police authority is an order by the Chief of Police to an officer to cease the use of any police authority until further notice. This order may require the officer to turn in certain police equipment (including department-issued firearms and ammunition).”

Investigations, and questions, into police conduct intensified this year, after HPD fatally shot two unarmed men in separate incidents in April: Iremamber Sykap, 16, was killed April 5 near Waikiki after an alleged crime spree; a week later, Lindani Myeni, 29, was fatally shot after a violent confrontation with police in Nuuanu. Criminal charges filed in June against the three officers in the Sykap shooting were dismissed by a judge in August — but community divisiveness lingers over the police actions.

Citizens count on their officers to be properly and well trained — and forthright. In the new Makaha controversy, HPD brass must set the right tone on conduct, to ensure that officers adhere to police procedures to fully disclose salient details on incident reports, not omit or cover them up.

Added a spokesman for city Prosecutor Steven Alm: “HPD’s Professional Standards Office is investigating this matter. Once their investigation is finished we will review it, determine whether more investigation is necessary, and ultimately determine whether charges are warranted.”

Even as this troubling case came to light, the Hawaii Supreme Court on Friday issued an important ruling regarding rogue cops. The decision enables the public to see the disciplinary records of police officers when they are terminated or suspended for wrongdoing. It said state law requires release of such requested records, providing more needed transparency on wayward cops, and how they are held accountable.

Residents need to believe in a law-abiding police force that commands respect and acts with integrity. But with each rogue police officer who comes to light, some hard-earned credibility is damaged. That’s a detriment to the men and women in blue serving with honor — and to the community, which grows darker and more diminished.