Armed gang of traffickers allegedly pedaled drugs laced with fentanyl

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Gabriel Antone Eberhardt: </strong> <em>The alleged leader of a Honolulu drug trafficking organization is accused of negotiating with an undercover HPD detective to sell a street drug containing fentanyl</em>

The alleged leader of a Honolulu drug trafficking organization pedaled deadly fentanyl-laced concoctions of opioids, heroin and methamphetamine while armed with handguns and rifles stashed in cars and storage units with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, according to documents filed in federal court. Read more

